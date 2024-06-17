'Unacceptable': Chinese official blocks Australian journalist Cheng Lei

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dodged questions about Chinese officials trying to block cameras' view of an Australian journalist during Premier Li Qiang's visit in Parliament House.
Asked about the incident, in which a Chinese official repeatedly stepped between Sky News host Cheng Lei, Mr Albanese said he had not seen it.
"I didn't see that. I saw Cheng Lei and we smiled at each other during the event," Mr Albanese said during a press conference in Parliament House.
"Look, I'm not aware of those issues. It's important that people be allowed to participate fully and that's what should happen in this building or anywhere else in Australia."
Earlier, during a 20-minute televised press event to mark the signing of trade and other agreements between China and Australia, a Chinese official was seen attempting to block Ms Cheng's view.
The Sky News host, who was released from a Chinese prison in October after spending more than three years behind bars, said it seemed the official was attempting to "prevent me from saying something or doing something that they think would be a 'bad look'."
"But, that was a bad look," she said.
Ms Cheng has always rejected China's allegation she sent state secrets overseas while reporting there. She was convicted in a closed-door trial that lasted less than three hours.
Mr Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed her release last year.
On Monday afternoon, Opposition Home Affairs spokesperson James Paterson said Mr Albanese's response was "totally inadequate".
"It's a crude and clumsy attempt to evade scrutiny. I don't think the media is going to fall for it," Senator Paterson told Sky.
"This kind of behaviour on our soil, in our Parliament, is totally and utterly unacceptable.
"We do not body-block journalists from filming in our Parliament House, and for Chinese officials to behave this way in our country shows disrespect for our Parliament and our customs ... frankly, I think there should be an apology from the Chinese delegation for this behaviour."
