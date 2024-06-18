The misplaced shame prolonging the housing crisis

He described having to leave much of his furniture and whitegoods on the street when forced to leave his rental unit for a boarding house room, the only thing he could afford on his income support: "The boarding house is over 100 years old. There is no insulation. It is freezing in winter and an oven in summer. The residents lack full tenancy rights. The owner's enter rooms at their will. In winter they unlawfully want to charge us an extra $20 a week if we want to use a heater. The cleaning is inadequate and there is no pest control ... The contempt shown by neighbours and people living in the same street, serves to exacerbate feelings of disconnect and unworthiness."