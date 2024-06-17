Work funded for facility to replace fire-wrecked recycling plant

Work will begin this year on a new recycling facility for Canberra to replace the plant which was wrecked by a fire almost 18 months ago.
More people living in flats will also be added to a trial of food and organic waste collection on the city's north side.
The ACT budget will earmark more than $5.8 million for city maintenance work, including mowing, traffic management and tree works.
The budget also includes $26 million to fund the construction of the recycling facility, a joint investment with the Commonwealth.
A contract is expected to be awarded for the project in the coming months, the ACT government revealed. Work will then be able to commence on the site.
New technology will expand the ACT's ability to sort and process glass, plastic, paper and cardboard.
Batteries thrown into recycling bins were found to be the cause of the fire that destroyed the old facility in December 2022.
The new facility will be built on the site of the destroyed recycling plant in Hume.
A new plant was already being planned before the fire, which forced the work to be fast tracked.
The government will also commission a $950,000 master plan of upgrades to the Mugga Lane and Hume Resource Management Centres.
The fire at the Materials Recovery Facility in Hume forced the ACT government to transport recycling to interstate facilities.
Around 229 tonnes a day was being transported daily, which is an average of nine trucks a day, The Canberra Times reported in April 2023.
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said the government was pleased work would soon begin on the new recycling facility.
Ms Cheyne also said the food and organic waste collection trial, which has covered 5300 households in Belconnen, Bruce, Cook and Macquarie, had proved popular and it was timely to expand the program.
An additional 1150 units will be added to the trial, which is being used to design a planned city-wide rollout of food and organic waste collection.
The trial was launched in 2021, with the government eager to eventually remove all food and organic waste from landfill. Food and organic waste made up 37 per cent of household waste at the time.
Last year, an audit found the trial had reduced the amount of food and organic waste going to landfill, and Canberra households overall were generating less waste.
Meanwhile, 10 full-time positions and eight additional mowers will be funded to expand the baseline capacity for the territory's mowing teams.
"In the low season, mowing crews will assist with horticultural work across the city, including weeding, road edging and maintenance," the government said.
"The budget will also fund the continuation of a 10-person in-house traffic management crew to provide traffic management control for our mowing, litter picking, weed control and tree maintenance teams.
"This crew's work has helped to maximise the safety of roadside workers and minimise the inconvenience for both workers and road and path users during maintenance activities."
Funding will also continue for tree management staff, who will help the ACT exceed a target of planting 54,000 trees between 2021 and 2024.
The government said it was on track to have added 60,000 trees in that period.
The budget will include $2.5 million for new toilets at the Evatt Shops, Coombs' Ruth Park and at Bizant Street, Amaroo, along with an upgraded toilet at the Mawson Shops.
The government will spend more than $2 million renewing playgrounds and skateparks, including on safety improvements and regular inspections.
The budget will include $750,000 for upgrades to ACT dams and $300,000 for improved security at Transport Canberra and City Services sites.
Public libraries will be funded to install portable phone chargers, charging stations and more power boards, along with building security upgrades.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the investment in city services responded to the demands of a growing population and a changing climate to maintain the city's resilience.
"Canberra's extremely high quality of life ranking reflects the high standards of the liveability and attractiveness of our city. We are investing in the staff and equipment needed to maintain a high standard of service delivery in mowing, tree management and other city services," Mr Barr said.
The ACT budget will be handed down on June 25.
