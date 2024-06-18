The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Indulgent much? A taste of the high life plus Canberra's best view

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Does anyone else think about what it would be like to be rich enough to have the luxury of indulging in a three-course lunch in the middle of the week?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.