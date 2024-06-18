Indulgent much? A taste of the high life plus Canberra's best view

Does anyone else think about what it would be like to be rich enough to have the luxury of indulging in a three-course lunch in the middle of the week?
Perhaps it's my Millennial daydreams of owning property and living the high life talking. Or just an indication that I have watched more than my fair share of Gilmore Girls - the iconic character of Emily Gilmore sure loved her luxury lunches and regular trips to Europe. Talk about life goals.
Either way, the idea of treating myself to a three-course meal, while everyone else was working away, felt like something I wanted to make a reality.
"I'm living out my Emily Gilmore dreams," I messaged my friends, with a photo of my glass of wine and panoramic views of Lake Burley Griffin, knowing full well they were all at their desks, typing away.
Which brings me to where this hunt for a taste of luxury has brought me.
Its lakeside location means that The Marion has unrivalled views of Canberra - something which the restaurant's large picture windows take advantage of. I don't think there is a bad view in the place.
But it's the restaurant's opening hours that have prevented me from coming until now. It only does high teas on the weekends, and lunches during the week - meaning anyone who wants to order the set menu has to have a spare day during the week. It's limiting, yes, but I would be lying if I said that it didn't add an exclusive feeling to the entire experience.
The lunch starts with a complimentary crusty roll and rich decadent butter, before the entree of the three-course a la carte menu ($75).
With four options to choose from, I opted for the zucchini flowers stuffed with scallop and crab mousse and served with basil emulsion and confit cherry tomato.
Zucchini flowers are a fairly common item on Canberra menus - usually you find them stuffed with some sort of cheese-based mixture. Here, however, the scallop and crab mousse add a different dimension to the delicate flowers. The filling is warm and silky and just melts in your mouth. The basil emulsion brings brightness to each mouthful, while the tomatoes add sweet pops of juice.
For mains, I've chosen to have gnocchi a la Parisienne, with an additional side of roasted Dutch carrots ($9).
I have never tried gnocchi a la Parisienne before but this French version of an Italian classic is a super light and fluffy alternative. Instead of using potato or even ricotta, this type of gnocchi uses pate a choux - the same "batter" that you use in things such as eclairs and profiteroles. They're pan-fried as well, so they have a crispy exterior encasing dense, pillowy goodness.
Here, The Marion has paired the gnocchi with broccoli, spinach, ricotta salata and chilli oil. As you can tell, the filling was very green - in a good way. It had an overall earthiness, with just the right amount of bite to the broccoli. Overall though it was slightly too salty, and I didn't really taste the chilli oil that was mentioned on the menu.
While the gnocchi would have been more than enough on its own, I was glad that I opted for the roasted Dutch carrots. They added another dimension to the course, with the pickled flavours in the capers and salsa verde playing off the sweetness in the carrots.
If I needed a reminder about just how indulgent this weekday lunch was, however, I just needed one look at dessert.
The warm chocolate pudding topped with candied pecans, salted caramel ice-cream and raspberries had just been removed from the oven. The gooey chocolate centre was oozing out from the middle and slowly down the sides of the ramekin.
I'm always up for a raspberry and chocolate combination, and the candied pecans and salted caramel flavours added a slight saltiness to the dish. I will be thinking about this dessert for a long time to come and paired with this stellar view of a winter's day in Canberra, it's the perfect way to end this little indulgence.
My waiter for this afternoon comments on just this, when he spies me staring out the large window.
"It's a beautiful view, no?" he says. During the entire meal he and the rest of the staff have provided absolutely stellar service.
And he is right - it really is the perfect spot to remind yourself just how lucky we are to live in Canberra. It doesn't really matter that I'm dining solo today because, in a way, the city is my date.
I know it's not an option for everyone to take a day off work simply to have a little culinary getaway by Lake Burley Griffin. But for those who can take a moment to live the high life, Emily Gilmore style, I can not recommend it enough.
Address: Barrine Drive, Regatta Point, Commonwealth Park, Parkes
Phone: (02) 7252 7711
Website: themarion.com.au
Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
Chef: Matthew Ouwerkerk
Dietary: Plenty of options
Noise: Pleasantly quiet
