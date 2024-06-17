APS bosses on their way to $1 million

A cohort of million-dollar mandarins are soon set to oversee the public service. After the lastest 3.5 per cent pay rise, one has passed into the seven-figure salary mark. And several more are right behind him, within touching distance of a $1 million salary, Brittney Levinson reports.
Posties are begging Canberrans to secure their dogs after several were bitten in the past few months. Lucy Arundell shares one postie's experiences and some pictures of some nasty bite marks.
Parents are devastated by the ANU's decision to shut a much-loved childcare centre due to complications of maintaining a heritage building. Sarah Lansdown reports on the impending closure of the 55-year-old centre.
In sport, Chris Dutton steps us through some refereeing howlers from the Brumbies' loss to the Blues last Friday and ponders some what-ifs. And Melanie Dinjaski takes a close look at a schism which has cast doubt over where money raised by fans to save the Canberra United women's football club will end up.
It'll be tough getting out of bed this morning after a -3.5 low overnight. But once the frost melts, it should be a sunny day and a top of 12 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
