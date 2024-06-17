The Canberra Times
APS bosses on their way to $1 million

Updated June 18 2024 - 6:35am, first published 12:00am
A cohort of million-dollar mandarins are soon set to oversee the public service. After the lastest 3.5 per cent pay rise, one has passed into the seven-figure salary mark. And several more are right behind him, within touching distance of a $1 million salary, Brittney Levinson reports.

