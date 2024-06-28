Would you take a test designed to spot society's bad apples?

Each of the characters is variously convincing and unconvincing. Their reasons are sometimes solid and sometimes contradictory. In parts, anyone who plans to vote against the mandate is a heartless individual who would think there is no such thing as society. And in other parts, anyone who insists on voting for the mandate is a heartless individual who fails to see beyond the illusory bubble of safety they self construct around them and their families. This is even more powerful when one is reminded how small and homogenous Iceland is.