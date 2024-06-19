The weekend ritual that turns up real treasures

"This article really hit me where it hurts," writes Paul. "It made me realise how uncaring I am becoming as the incessant barrage of bad news inoculates me against feeling the empathy and outrage that such news should cause. Communications in our global village have become so instant, so immediate, so vast that it's impossible to take in. Safer to watch stupid stuff on social media. And feeling powerless? Essentially yes. It drives home the sad condition of humanity. I can give financially, and I can pray for people's suffering to be alleviated, but I must continually remind myself not to stop caring."