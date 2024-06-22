Epic Nordic Western a vivid tale of frontier survival

Captain Ludvig Kahlen, played by Mads Mikkelsen, has a background in European wars. A veteran of the German army, with 25 years' service behind him, he has come to the Jutland Heath on a quest to make the unpromising land viable so small farming communities can live there. He is on a mission for the King, or so he believes. He must just find out what kind of crops will grow there, and once it's proven possible to sustain settlement, he can expect to be rewarded with a noble title, a manor and servants.