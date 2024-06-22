The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Epic Nordic Western a vivid tale of frontier survival

By Jane Freebury
June 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like others who have thought big and staked a claim in wild country, the solitary figure riding across a windswept moor at the start of this striking new film from Denmark is a pioneer. He has a plan for the bleak landscape he has ridden into, to turn its vast tracts of heather into agricultural land. And he is going to need more than a little true grit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.