PM praises public servants for handling 'clumsy attempt' by Chinese officials

Miriam Webber
Dana Daniel
By Miriam Webber, and Dana Daniel
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 10:38am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has addressed the "clumsy attempt" by Chinese officials to block an Australian journalist from the view of cameras at his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times. She investigates and writes about federal politics and government from the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Dana was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and has also been a Media Reporter at The Australian and Finance Editor at news.com.au. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

