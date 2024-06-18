Riotact co-owner set to fight domestic violence allegations in hearing

The co-owner of a Canberra website company, accused of drunkenly assaulting a woman in family violence assaults, is set to face a hearing later this year.
The alleged offender, Michael James McGoogan, 37, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
McGoogan is the former co-chief executive of Region Media, publisher of Riotact and other regional news blogs. He initially stood down from Region Media while charges are pending, then resigned.
The tech entrepreneur had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of resisting a territory public official.
The case is next set to go to a hearing in September, when McGoogan will contest the charges.
On Tuesday, McGoogan's lawyer, Kamy Saeedi, told the court he expected the hearing to take one-and-a-half days.
Mr Saeedi said there were still two items outstanding in the prosecution's brief of evidence, but he was "content" to set the matter down for a hearing.
A police document alleges on two occasions, in April 2024, McGoogan assaulted a woman in acts of domestic violence.
Accusations include McGoogan dragging the alleged victim along the floor by the arm, and stepping on her hair, ripping some of it out.
Police believe McGoogan, who denies the allegations, caused injuries to the woman including bruises and scratches.
On another occasion, about 1am, on April 19, an "intoxicated" McGoogan is accused of resisting police when they tried to arrest him.
He allegedly said to officers: "You have to understand I am a very violent man."
Police are said to have started to escort McGoogan towards an elevator, an officer gripping his arm, when he took two steps forward and then refused to move.
READ MORE:
"[He] then demanded police ask him nicely," police allege.
Officers are said to have responded: "Can you please walk that way?"
To this, McGoogan allegedly asked officers to remove their grip, and upon hearing this wouldn't happen said: "In which case, I will resist."
After placing the tech entrepreneur into an "escort hold", he was taken to the watch house.
McGoogan remains on bail and is next set to face court again in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.