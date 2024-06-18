Now this is the prawn toast I want to try: Joel Baylon coming to Such and Such

Prawn toast just won't leave me alone. Back in February when I listed my favourite old-school Chinese meals it was revealed I had never eaten prawn toast. Nige and Kristen from 106FM took great offence and invited me in for a taste test, live on air. It wasn't a great success. The reheated prawn toast was - to be polite - disgusting.
So I might have to head to the August 18 So and So event at Such and Such, where Joel Baylon, the head chef of Love Shack Brewing Co in Castlemaine, Victoria, is the special guest for the monthly pop up.
So and So is a great initiative from the award-winning Such and Such team. The structure is simple - five drinks, five snacks over four hours.
And Baylon is known for his prawn toast. Previously he has worked as head chef at Shobosho in Adelaide, was a junior sous-chef at Aru and, more recently worked as head chef at Collingwood wine bar The Moon.
Baylon describes his cooking as wholesome food that is friendly and inclusive for all.
"I'm creating a menu that focuses on upscale bistro food that is memorable and nostalgic," he says.
Such and Such's Caitlin Baker will be creating a bespoke drinks menu to match his nostalgic fare.
If you want to check out the concept before August, July's guest is Michael Ryan of Provenance Beechworth and Beechworth Bitters.
"Michael is a massive inspiration to us," says Such and Such's Dash Rumble.
"Not only is he one of the coolest people we have ever met, he is an author, amazing chef, amari producer and proof that an owner-operator in a small town can make waves and continue to stay relevant in this industry."
Provenance has held two hats in the Good Food Guide for the past 14 years and Ryan's seasonal approach using Japanese techniques and flavours has won him many fans.
He'll also have the drinks side of things covered too, using his range of amari for a bespoke cocktail menu.
Bookings online from June 19 and walk-ins are welcome. Expect five drinks and five snacks. No regular menu is available and no dietary changes.
Michael Ryan, July 7. Joel Baylon, August 18. From 1-5pm.
Reservations: andsuchandsuch.com or hello@ANDsuchandsuch.com or 0426 698 776
