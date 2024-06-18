Failed drug-driving test in Batemans Bay leads to discovery of hidden stash

A 24-year-old Sydney man who had his licence suspended on Sunday in Batemans Bay for failing a roadside drug test was later stopped for a second offence and allegedly found by police to have drugs concealed in his rectum.
Some hours after the man was suspended from driving on the South Coast, his silver Commodore was detected doing 120kmh in a 100kmh zone on the M5 Motorway at Revesby, south of Sydney.
NSW Highway Patrol officers on duty from Bankstown pulled the Commodore driver over for the speeding offence and found that the numbers on his registration plates had been allegedly altered to show misleading characters.
The driver then disclosed that he should not be driving as his NSW drivers licence had been suspended by Batemans Bay Highway Patrol earlier in the day.
As a result, the driver was subjected to another roadside drug test, which he also failed.
A search of the driver and his car located a small resealable bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be prohibited drugs. He was arrested and conveyed to back to Bankstown Police Station.
While at the police station, officers suspected the driver was still hiding something.
He was again searched and officers located another resealable bag hidden in his rectum, containing what was believed to be more prohibited drugs.
He was charged with exceeding the speed limit, driving with altered number plates, breaching bail conditions, driving whilst prohibited from driving (suspended) and possessing prohibited drugs.
He was refused bail and will appear in the Bankstown local court at a later date.
NSW and Victoria police are currently conducting a major cross-border high visibility road safety operation on the Hume Highway.
Operation Furious, which will run until June 20, will be targeting speeding and dangerous driving all the way down the Hume from Haberfield, in the inner-city suburbs of Sydney, to Albury on the New South Wales/Victorian border.
The operation will involve 180 NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers in marked and unmarked vehicles.
The first day of the operation on Monday netted 104 drivers for speeding, made five positive drug tests and issued 61 other traffic infringement notices.
In one of the incidents, a P-plater was detected at 191kmh near Mittagong. He was issued with a $2794 fine and his license suspended for 6 months.
Police said that around 21,000 motorists use the Hume every day and that since last June, there had been more than 350 major collisions on the highway resulting in seven deaths.
