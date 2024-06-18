The Canberra Times
Failed drug-driving test in Batemans Bay leads to discovery of hidden stash

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:15pm
A 24-year-old Sydney man who had his licence suspended on Sunday in Batemans Bay for failing a roadside drug test was later stopped for a second offence and allegedly found by police to have drugs concealed in his rectum.

