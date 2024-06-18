The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vegan sausage sizzle for rescued farm animals moves to the Dickson shops

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 18 2024 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Little Oak Sanctuary is having a vegan bake sale and vegan sausage sizzle at the Dickson shops on Sunday - but hasn't entirely given up on Bunnings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.