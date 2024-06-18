Vegan sausage sizzle for rescued farm animals moves to the Dickson shops

The Little Oak Sanctuary is having a vegan bake sale and vegan sausage sizzle at the Dickson shops on Sunday - but hasn't entirely given up on Bunnings.
The local farm rescue organisation that was in a tussle with Fyshwick Bunnings over its planned vegan sausage sizzle has reached a happy decision with its fundraising.
It is having its vegan bake sale and vegan sausage sizzle at the Dickson shops on Sunday from 11am to 3pm after the ACT Government gave it the green light to use the location.
Little Oak co-owner Kate Luke said it would have another vegan sausage sizzle on August 10 at the Bunnings store in Gungahlin - with all parties on board with the vegan-only sausages.
Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider earlier this month apologised to Ms Luke because the Fyshwick store had asked her to supply a beef option or else the scheduled sausage sizzle at the store could not go ahead.
Ms Luke had made it clear to the store she was only going to sell vegan sausages and not sausages made from the animals the sanctuary tried to save.
She said the vegan sausage sizzles had been held successfully before by the sanctuary at both the Dickson shops and the Gungahlin Bunnings - and with "zero drama".
Ms Luke said she was keen to kick along their winter appeal, which was at about 70 per cent of its fundraising goal, to tide the sanctuary over the colder months, caring for more than 300 rescued farm animals on a property between Bungendore and Braidwood.
"We would love to get as close as we can to ensure we can cover our costs over winter," she said.
Sunday's vegan bake sale and sausage sizzle will be held at the Dickson shopping centre, near Woolworths and Coles.
"It's a perfect day out for food lovers, animal advocates, and anyone looking to make a positive impact," the sanctuary's Facebook page said.
"Every delicious bite helps us continue our mission at Little Oak Sanctuary, where we provide love and care to over 330 farmed animals.
"Swing by, enjoy some delicious food, and learn more about how you can help make a difference. We can't wait to see you there - and we'll also have some of our brand new merchandise available."
You can donate to the Little Oak Sanctuary winter appeal here.
