The Raiders hooker set to end an NRL exile in search of a new contract

Zac Woolford could be playing for his future as the Canberra Raiders hooker prepares to end his NRL exile and play his first top grade game of the year.
The 27-year-old hooker has been drafted into the Raiders' NRL side for the first time this year ahead of a clash with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.
Woolford's recall to the bench comes after Tom Starling entered the NRL's concussion protocols following last week's defeat to North Queensland, with fellow hooker Adrian Trevilyan named in the No.19 jersey on Canberra's extended bench for a trip to Campbelltown.
Danny Levi retains the starting role with Woolford set to make his first NRL appearance since last year's extra-time finals loss to Newcastle, returning to a Raiders outfit desperate to bounce back from a forgettable night against the Cowboys.
Woolford has spent the season playing in Canberra's NSW Cup side and is playing to earn a new deal after the Raiders knocked back a release request at the end of last year.
The St George Illawarra Dragons had come knocking with a deal boasting "few extra years" stretching beyond his current contract with Canberra.
But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was adamant Woolford would factor in his plans this season, with the 38-game hooker locked in a battle with Levi and Starling for game time.
Woolford has made 12 appearances at NSW Cup level this year, laying on four try assists for a Raiders side sitting second on the competition ladder ahead of a game against Parramatta on Saturday.
The rest of Canberra's top 17 remains unchanged as Corey Horsburgh's wait for an NRL recall continues following his comeback in NSW Cup last weekend.
Horsburgh got through 66 minutes in his return from a troublesome groin injury last week but Stuart has opted against rushing the former Queensland Maroons forward back into the fold for Canberra.
Hudson Young will start in the second row after being overlooked by NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire for State of Origin II in Melbourne.
Former Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker says Young was hard done by after being left out of the new-look Blues side, which includes Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson on the bench.
"I still don't like the way he was played, I think he comes on when the game is over again," Croker said on SEN's Saturdays in the Capital following Young's third State of Origin appearance.
"I thought they all played well. We had Angus Crichton and Liam Martin who were great, [Haumole] Olakau'atu was great, and Hudson. There's four back-rowers, I think we missed someone like another [Spencer] Leniu, who was unbelievable. None of them played that role in the middle."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Stadium, 4.05pm.
Canberra Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.