Why this in-demand Test hopeful spurned NSW to stay with the Brumbies

Tom Hooper has turned his back on an approach from the NSW Waratahs to chase a drought-breaking title in Canberra as the ACT Brumbies forward crosses his fingers for a Wallabies recall this week.
Hooper has re-signed with the Brumbies until the end of the 2025 season in a major coup for the ACT as they pick up the pieces of another Super Rugby semi-final exit.
The Brumbies managed to fend off interest from the Waratahs to secure the versatile 23-year-old, who made his Test debut for the Wallabies last year.
Hooper was in talks with the Waratahs - who finished last this year but are set to be bolstered by a host of players relocating from the Melbourne Rebels - before opting to stay in Canberra.
"In our line of work, you've always got to weigh up your options and make sure you're giving yourself all the options available," Hooper said.
"At the end of the day, I'm really happy with my decision to stay because I think Brumbies is a really good place for people to grow as humans and as rugby players. That's probably what made my decision so easy, that off-field side of things."
Now Hooper is part of a Brumbies contingent still training in the hope of earning a place in Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad ahead of looming Tests against Wales and Georgia.
Hooper played eight Tests during Eddie Jones' whirlwind stint at the helm of the Wallabies, and now there is another mentor he is desperate to link up with again.
Former Brumbies mentor Laurie Fisher has been drafted into Schmidt's Wallabies camp after being one of the first men exiled during the Jones era, and Hooper is yearning for the chance to learn from one of Australian rugby's most respected coaches again.
"It would be so great to be back, especially working with a guy like Laurie Fisher. I definitely owe a lot of my rugby journey to Laurie," Hooper said.
"So to be back in a camp with him improving my defence and improving my game, and then obviously to get the excitement of working with new guys like Joe [Schmidt] and [Simon Cron] and all those new guys, it would be very exciting.
"I'm crossing my fingers, crossing my toes that I'm lucky enough to make the squad. We'll just wait and see until I get the phone call on the weekend.
"I was lucky enough to get the nod to keep training. There's a fair chunk of the Brumbies contingent that have been told that. We're going to get together and do some running at a park, just to get away from Brumbies HQ for now and make sure we're keeping the lungs in order just in case.
"If we're not lucky enough to make the national side, then we'll be back in the John I Dent."
Hooper's signature comes after the Brumbies locked flyhalf Noah Lolesio into a new deal for 2025, with the club already securing Charlie Cale and Ollie Sapsford on new contracts.
A driving force behind Hooper's decision to stay in Canberra is the chance to end a 20-year Super Rugby title drought after years of gut-wrenching finals exits.
Hooper missed last week's semi-final against the Auckland Blues - who will host the Waikato Chiefs in the decider at Eden Park on Saturday - after coming down with a mystery illness.
"Three semis in as many years, it leaves a massive burning sensation in your stomach. You just want to chase that big one," Hooper said.
"It's going to be a tough watch this Saturday, knowing we were very close to having a Canberra home final. It rubs a bit of salt into the wound. We need to make sure we're all hard on ourselves as players, coaches and all Brumbies staff to make sure we're able to improve, get better and lift the cup next year."
ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole could get "the best of both worlds" by chasing a gold medal at the Olympic Games before pulling on a gold jersey for the Wallabies.
Toole is closing in on an Olympic berth as he prepares to link with the Australian sevens squad on the road to Paris, and he could then join the national Test side at the end of the tournament.
Australian sevens coach John Manenti has been targeting Toole to strengthen a gold medal pursuit after the flyer claimed the world series' impact player and rookie of the year awards during his debut season on the sevens circuit.
A pair of impressive seasons with the Brumbies following his transition into Super Rugby has seen Toole tossed up as a potential Test winger, and he could still wear a Wallabies jersey this year with Joe Schmidt keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old ahead of his first campaign in charge of the Australian team.
Toole could join Schmidt's Wallabies camp after the Olympics, with the Rugby Championship and spring tour to be played after the completion of the sevens tournament in Paris.
"I'd love to see [Toole and Darby Lancaster] play sevens. Worst case, they're back for the South African Test week, which is August 10," former Wallaby Morgan Turiniu said.
"They're all getting straight out [of Paris], I'd love to see them play sevens. These two guys, they know sevens, they're worth points ... Toole should be in the Wallabies squad. But I'd like it to be pushed back [so he can play at the Olympics].
"What you want is [Joe Schmidt] to say 'I'm going to pick you, but I'm going to bring you in after.' Best of both worlds."
Stephen Hoiles added Toole's inclusion would "make a significant difference to the sevens side. We've got a very good men's side, but if they're lacking one thing, it's out and out pace."
