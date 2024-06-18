The Canberra Times
Govt should resume Thoroughbred Park for development

By Letters to the Editor
June 19 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT government should resume Thoroughbred Park so Canberrans benefit from the redevelopment. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
You know that a government has given up when it hands the urban redevelopment of a significant piece of land to a racing club ("Race club hopeful of $2 billion greenlight for planning variation", June 17).

