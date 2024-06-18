American Idiots and food with groove

Green Day's American Idiot makes its Canberra Region premiere at the Q this week. Inspired by the concept album - marking its 20th anniversary in 2024 - the rock musical follows the story of Jesus of Suburbia, a lower-middle class American antihero.
From it came its title track - a politically charged single that has firmly embedded itself on the list of protest songs.
The musical which premiered on Broadway in 2010, expands on the album, with the lyrics of the songs driving the story telling. It features a live band. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until June 29. See: theq.net.au
The Forage was born in 2014 with the motto EAT | DRINK | GROOVE. It is Canberra's only dedicated, local street food event with dozens of food vendors taking part.
The Forage connects the community by the power of food and represents local business at large by bringing together Canberra and the region's best food trucks, restaurants and mobile food and beverage vendors for a celebration of street food and fine tunes.
The Forage is a platform to promote and celebrate the thriving and ever-growing food culture in Canberra. It's on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 7pm at Acton Waterfront. See: theforage.com.au
The National Film and Sound Archive is hosting BIRRARANGGA Film Festival, feature films and shorts celebrating global Indigenous films that explore the curatorial themes of "strength, resilience and the environment".
It's curated by Wurundjeri (Woiwurrung)/Yorta Yorta screen creative and actor Tony Briggs and producer/curator Damienne Pradier. BIRRARANGGA honours the history of Indigenous peoples and acknowledges the contemporary currency of the moving image, of film, as an expression of the human experience.
It's on from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23 in the archive's Arc Cinema. Among the films are Windcatcher, telling the story of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy and his friends who join forces to battle a group of year five bullies and win a school sports day title and Muru, exploring the Thoe raids of October 2007. There will be Q&As with filmmakers, a panel conversation, and more. See: nfsa.gov.au
The National Photographic Portrait Prize and Darling Portrait Prize exhibitions are on show at the National Portrait Gallery from Saturday until October 13. The latter is a biennial national prize for Australian portrait painting honouring the legacy of Mr L Gordon Darling.
Explore artists' explorations of the different media and how they depict their subjects and make your selection for the People's Choice Award. See: portrait.gov.au
Melbourne bassist-composer Sam Anning's third septet album Earthen is dedicated to the indomitable spirit of Indigenous Australian music icon, Uncle Archie Roach. Anning was Roach's bassist for the last three years of his life.
The album launch and performance are on at Smith's Alternative on Sunday, June 23 at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com
