American Idiots and food with groove

It's on from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23 in the archive's Arc Cinema. Among the films are Windcatcher, telling the story of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy and his friends who join forces to battle a group of year five bullies and win a school sports day title and Muru, exploring the Thoe raids of October 2007. There will be Q&As with filmmakers, a panel conversation, and more. See: nfsa.gov.au

