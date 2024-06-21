Six hot tips to keeping cosy during the coming months

Winter in Australia varies so much depending on where you call home, but there's surely one aspect that unites us - we're all trying to keep warm.
"Australian winters can be bitingly cold, but that doesn't mean homes should be uncomfortable, even with the current cost of living crisis," Phillip Perham, managing director at Fujitsu General Australia said. "With a bit of research, home preparation, and regular maintenance, homeowners and renters can keep the heat in and ride out the winter in comfort without facing escalating energy costs."
Consider this range of ways to keep your family warm this season.
1. Set your air conditioning to the right temperature
The experts at Fujitsu General recommend keeping your air conditioner set between 19 and 21° during the colder months. Increasing the heating by just one degree can boost your energy use by five to 10 per cent.
2. Seal any draughts
Up to 40 per cent of heat can leak out of windows, while warm air can also espace through small openings under doors and around windows, skylights and cornices. Draught stoppers and weather seals can cut energy bills by up to 25 per cent.
3. Heat only the rooms you need
It can be costly to heat every room in your home, especially those that aren't being used. Keep the doors to unoccupied rooms closed, so you won't need to run your air conditioning as long and the heat will stay where you need it for longer.
4. Turn appliances off when not in use
Switching off your air conditioner and other appliances when they're not needed (like when you're not home or sleeping) can help reduce your electricity bill.
5. Use ceiling fans
During winter, fans distribute warm air from a heater to keep temperatures in a room even.
"I advise all my clients to add ceiling fans to their home and the reason is that this is the most economical and practical way to cool down a home as well as circulating warm air in the colder months," says Australian interior designer, James Treble. "Ceiling fans help to dramatically cut down the household electricity bills."
Running a ceiling fan on low speed can cost as little as $10 per year, the low energy consumption translating to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, particularly when powered by renewable energy sources.
6. Heat up from the inside
Rises in energy costs has resulted in a renewed focus on heating ourselves first when we're feeling the cold at home, before flicking a switch.
Hearty meals such as soups, stews and roasts can help warm us from the inside out, while something as simple as donning extra layers makes an immediate difference. Finally, don't forget to make use of those trusty hot water bottles and heat packs.
