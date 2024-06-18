Floriade to Flame Trees: Sold-out Cold Chisel mulls Canberra venue swap

Cold Chisel's Canberra gig is likely to be moved to a bigger venue after the show quickly sold out on Tuesday.
The 50th anniversary tour show has been scheduled for the Patrick White Lawns on the southern banks of Lake Burley Griffin on November 28.
It's understood talks have been going on behind closed doors between the National Capital Authority, the ACT Government and the promoter, Face-To-Face Touring, about shifting the gig to Stage 88, more than doubling the number of fans who could see the milestone 50th anniversary show by one of Australia's iconic bands.
Depending on fencing, Stage 88 can accommodate about 15,000 patrons, compared to about 7000 on the Patrick White Lawns.
The original allocation of tickets to the Canberra show was sold out on Tuesday, with fans who missed out being told they were being put on a wait list.
It's understood that was to allow time for the new gig location to be confirmed and any necessary paperwork to be signed off.
"Hopes are high that the show might be moved to a larger venue with more tickets being released over coming days," Face-To-Face Touring told The Canberra Times.
The National Capital Authority explained last week that Stage 88 would not be available to Cold Chisel because Commonwealth Park would at that time be being remediated in the wake of Floriade, that was despite a more than six-week gap between the two events.
Floriade ends in Commonwealth Park on October 13, while the Cold Chisel show is in Canberra on November 28.
But it's believed the ACT Government and its gardening staff have committed to finishing the Floriade remediation a week earlier to ensure the concert can go ahead at Stage 88.
It's understood Face-To-Face Touring, the promoter of Cold Chisel's milestone The Big Five-O tour, approached the NCA to see if the gig could be shifted to Stage 88.
The NCA is responsible for both Patrick White Lawns and Commonwealth Park but had to involve the ACT Government in the talks because Floriade and the remediation of the park are in its purview.
It's believed if Stage 88 was the new venue for the Chisel gig, the NCA would give the ACT Government in-kind support to help get Commonwealth Park back on track in the wake of Floriade, the spring flower festival which sees lots of temporary beds created in the park.
But with the government doing all it can to get the Floriade bump out completed a week earlier, the way has been smoothed for the concert to be moved to a bigger venue.
Cold Chisel last performed in Canberra in January, 2020 and was able to use Stage 88 then, during summer time and not clashing with any other events.
