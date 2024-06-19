The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Court official's $1167 alcohol spend under scrutiny

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 19 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Audit Office has called out a Federal Court official for spending $1167 in three separate transactions at Dan Murphy's, in what it says was a case of "purchase splitting" to bypass spending limits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.