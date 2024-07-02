Maggie Beer's mission to spice things up in our aged-care homes

A recent study of 21 aged-care homes in Victoria, done as part of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, found that 68 per cent of residents were malnourished or at risk of malnutrition. Beer believes that number would be standard across the whole industry. More than 200,000 Australians live in aged-care homes, and that number is set to increase by 80 per cent over the next 20 years.