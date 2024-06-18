Floriade to Flame Trees: Chisel mulls venue swap

While you were sleeping, a $14 million scrap-metal masterpiece arrived in Canberra, ending its 1250km truck journey from Queensland. Traffic signs from within the National Triangle had to be removed to allow the Ouroboros sculpture to its new home at the National Gallery of Australia. Sally Pryor spoke to the gregarious truckie Jon Kelly responsible for getting the most expensive art commission in Australian history here safely. Despite the high stakes and seemingly epic task, he rated it only "a solid 1.77 out of 10" difficulty.

