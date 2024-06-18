Floriade to Flame Trees: Chisel mulls venue swap

While you were sleeping, a $14 million scrap-metal masterpiece arrived in Canberra, ending its 1250km truck journey from Queensland. Traffic signs from within the National Triangle had to be removed to allow the Ouroboros sculpture to its new home at the National Gallery of Australia. Sally Pryor spoke to the gregarious truckie Jon Kelly responsible for getting the most expensive art commission in Australian history here safely. Despite the high stakes and seemingly epic task, he rated it only "a solid 1.77 out of 10" difficulty.
Tickets to Cold Chisel's Canberra concert sold out quickly yesterday. It was no surprise given the gig had been booked after outrage from fans at the city originally being left off the tour schedule. Now Megan Doherty reports the November concert could be on the move to a bigger venue, potentially doubling the number of tickets.
In Food & Wine, Karen Hardy salutes The Forage food festival, which is celebrating 10 years this weekend at a new venue. And in sport, Caden Helmers reports that the Brumbies have given a big don't-argue fend to the Waratahs and resigned one of their rising stars.
This morning spare a thought for the staff unloading Ouroboros in -4 temperatures. Today will begin with another decent frost and some fog and hit a top of only 10 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
