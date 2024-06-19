Major cuts as folk festival strives to be 'sustainable'

After losing its newly minted managing director and suffering "significant financial losses" over the past few years, Canberra's National Folk Festival will press ahead in 2025, albeit with worry at the recent fate of other music festivals.
In a bulletin, it was admitted the "board has had to make some difficult decisions in recent weeks to ensure the festival remains sustainable, which has involved some staffing changes".
The key member quickly gone was self-described "stayer" Heidi Pritchard, who was appointed to the top job in May last year after 11 years with the National Library and 12 years with the National Museum.
The term was supposed to last three years.
"Cost-of-living pressures mean many people are waiting to the last minute to book tickets," the bulletin said.
"This uncertainty has seen a number of festivals decide to cancel. We have not been immune to the financial impact.
"Over the past few years, the festival has suffered significant financial losses.
"This is a widespread issue impacting the arts and cultural scene across the country. Almost every arts organisation in Canberra has posted significant deficits in recent years."
Groovin The Moo, which was due to come to Canberra last month, was cancelled in February. It attracts a vastly different crowd but faced similar challenges.
