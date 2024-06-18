Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after serious collision in Holt

Traffic has been shut down on a key Belconnen route after a serious collision between a truck and a motorcycle around 5.10pm on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist has been conveyed to hospital in a critical condition.
The collision occurred on Southern Cross Drive, near the intersection of Beaurepaire Crescent, in Holt.
The truck was travelling westbound and the motorcycle eastbound on Southern Cross Drive when the collision occurred.
Traffic is heavily affected, with Southern Cross Drive closed in both directions and expected to remain so for some time.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and choose an alternative route.
ACT Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, and ACT police are in attendance.
