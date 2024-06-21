Why overseas running holidays are really hitting their stride

If you're not sure where to run or don't want to do it alone, there are now also options to go with a guide in many places. On a website called Running Tours, locals from all around the world can offer predetermined routes that they'll jog with you, explaining what you're seeing, chatting about the city and their culture. There's an 8-kilometre run in Bangkok that goes past lots of street art and finishes at a local food market, an 11-kilometre route in Atlanta that incorporates the major sites associated with Black history in the US city, or for more serious runners, you can join some elite Kenyan athletes in Nairobi for an easy (for them) 15-kilometre workout.