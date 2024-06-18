Sub-zero start to the day with drivers urged to take 'extreme' care

It was a sub-zero start to the day in Canberra with frost covering the city and drivers urged to slow down on the road.
It was minus 4 degrees at 4.30am at Canberra airport, but felt like minus 9.
The temperature had only warmed up slightly by 8am to minus 3.5 degrees, and it still felt like minus 6.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fog warning to Canberra drivers, with dense condensation moving off the lake.
The bureau called for drivers to slow down while travelling on the roads while the city was submerged in fog.
"Reduced visibility in fog will make road conditions dangerous during Wednesday morning in the Canberra area," it said.
"Motorists are advised to take extreme care."
In the Snowy Mountains, Perisher Valley recorded a low of minus 8 degrees at 12.30am, with an apparent temperature of minus 11.
The snow guns were going most of the night, with the resorts holding out for a snowfall later in the week.
The weather was set to improve later in the day in Canberra, with the fog burning off to clear skies and a maximum temperature of 10 degrees.
