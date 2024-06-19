The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Dutton releases Coalition's proposed regional nuclear sites

Ayden Dawkins
By Ayden Dawkins
Updated June 19 2024 - 9:26pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced the Coalition's long-awaited proposed locations for nuclear power stations after a snap party room meeting on June 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ayden Dawkins

Ayden Dawkins

Morning News Editor

Morning news editor on the ACM national digital team. Do you have a story that should be told? Email me at ayden.dawkins@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.