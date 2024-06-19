Brumbies turn to Shute Shield to lock in new general manager of rugby

The ACT Brumbies have turned to the Shute Shield's reigning coach of the year to fill a void left as the club's general manager of rugby.
Cameron Treloar is set to join the Brumbies from July 8, plugging the gap left by Chris Thomson after he departed in April to join the Wallabies set-up.
Treloar will continue to oversee the coaching of West Harbour in the Shute Shield until the end of the club rugby season in Sydney, having taken out the competition's coach of the year award last year.
The 44-year-old is a Cooma product who played for Bordeaux in the Top 14 following stints in the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds' Super Rugby systems as a player.
Those yearning for the return of a national second tier competition might remember Treloar as the captain of the Central Coast Rays, who won the Australian Rugby Championship in 2007 - the only year the competition was played.
Treloar moved overseas to play in Italy and France before retiring from professional rugby in 2014, after which he played for the NSW Country Eagles and North Harbour Rays in the National Rugby Championship.
He won a Shute Shield as a player with Warringah before moving into coaching, and has spent the past two seasons at the helm of West Harbour.
The changing of the guard comes as James Erwin prepares to step into a role as the Brumbies' head of female pathways, having served as assistant coach during the Super Rugby Women's season this year.
Scott Fava has coached the Brumbies' women's side for the past two seasons but has joined the Parramatta Eels as the club's NSW women's premiership coach for the 2024 season.
Chris Thomson's move into Wallabies camp comes after his father Phil Thomson - the Brumbies chief executive - spent eight years as manager of the national side during a golden era.
The Brumbies have filled the void in their own backyard after locking in a handful of players deemed crucial to their hopes of breaking a Super Rugby title drought next year.
Flyhalf Noah Lolesio and back-rower Tom Hooper have re-signed until the end of 2025, keeping them on home soil ahead of next year's British and Irish Lions tour.
West Harbour issued a statement on Treloar's move.
"Cam will continue coaching West Harbour for the remainder of this season to help West Harbour finish on a high," it said.
"We cannot thank Cam enough for his leadership over the past two years. Whilst we are very sorry to see him go, we wish Cam and his family all the very best with this exciting opportunity."
