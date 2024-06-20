'If you don't know, vote no.' Too right, Peter

"I post preloved clothes that I no longer wear on Buy Nothing," writes Caroline. "Photos display them. Often people get to know when a giver is the same size as them and when they post things they jump on saying they would love the items. There are so many clothes in op shops they often do not get displayed well but there can be wonderful finds - although they are often expensive as the charity wants to raise money for their services. Vinnies' new endeavour in Canberra, providing clothes free at the recycling centres starting in July, will be great. Giving away will save more going to landfill. Taking rags or non-wearable clothes to a recycling centre rather than throwing them in the bin ensures they are recycled."