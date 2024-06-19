The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

The supermarket where Canberrans are getting the best prices

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 20 2024 - 8:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans who shop at Aldi are likely to save 35 per cent on their grocery bill when compared with those who shop at other major supermarkets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.