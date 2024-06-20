Racing tips and racy outfits: Banned racing presenter's move turning heads

Plenty ACT Brumbies officials and fans were scratching their heads after some dud referee calls in the semi-final against the Auckland Blues last week. There are always going to be 50-50 calls go against you (Stan commentator Morgan Turinui counted 10 going against the Brumbies), but it seems like Super Rugby bosses stuffed up. James Doleman and Angus Gardiner refereed both semi-finals. Nic Berry, however, is doing the grand final.

