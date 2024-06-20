Racing tips and racy outfits: Banned racing presenter's move turning heads

Racing tips in racy outfits? Chynna Marston has found a way to keep her skin in the game despite being banned from the racing industry until 2030.
Marston was disqualified from racing for seven years - and partner Alex Kean hit for six - for horse welfare offences last year.
The former Sky Racing presenter is now running an OnlyFans subscription service, and a $10 buy-in would have got punters Marston's tips for races in Dubbo this week.
Plenty of sports personalities have turned to OnlyFans - controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios has one to provide fans with a glimpse behind the scenes and even thought about offering a prize to spend a weekend with a subscriber, while boxers Devin Haney and Cherneka Johnson are among those to use the platform.
Marston was found guilty on eight charges including failing to provide sufficient nutrition to 12 horses and proper veterinary care to six named thoroughbreds. The findings relate to treatment of horses at her Recycled Racehorses charity in Bowning, near Yass.
Among the most shocking was an admission by Kean he had killed a horse by shooting it and disposing of the body by placing it in a bonfire. Vets or Racing NSW officials were not consulted before he euthanised the retired thoroughbred.
Tom Hooper might have had dreams of replicating Michael Jordan's iconic flu game when the ACT Brumbies lock was struck by a mystery illness before a Super Rugby semi-final.
But then "I spewed right before the bus took off, so I was no chance" of playing against the Blues at Eden Park last week.
Hooper, who has just re-signed with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia for another year, was a late withdrawal before the game and was forced to watch from the stands as the ACT's title dream was dashed by a rampant home side.
"I wish I knew what actually gave it to me. It wasn't pretty. I was just white as a ghost and the boys said I was Casper," Hooper said.
"They were all just like 'We knew you weren't going to play'. I got to the stadium and just sat up to the back, away from everyone so I wasn't giving it to anyone."
Plenty ACT Brumbies officials and fans were scratching their heads after some dud referee calls in the semi-final against the Auckland Blues last week. There are always going to be 50-50 calls go against you (Stan commentator Morgan Turinui counted 10 going against the Brumbies), but it seems like Super Rugby bosses stuffed up. James Doleman and Angus Gardiner refereed both semi-finals. Nic Berry, however, is doing the grand final.
We have it on good authority that Berry and Ben O'Keefe are the top-rated referees in Super Rugby. If that's the case, why weren't they the ones doing the semi-finals? Not having them there was a major misstep for the finals series.
Many in Canberra United circles were asking themselves the same question recently: who the heck is Mark Cameron and why is he so bloody generous?
Cameron's name continually popped up on the Save Canberra United fundraising page, donating $1000 every time his name appeared. The tally got to $7000, prompting a fellow supporter to say: "To Mark Cameron, I salute your generosity."
We found out this week that while Cameron is a keen United supporter, and keen to help save the team, he had accidentally clicked the recurring payment option. When the error was realised, organisers moved quickly to refund $6000.
They're driving a single camshaft engine, but it's a twin-Cam behind the wheel.
Canberra's Cameron Hill - flying the flag for Canberra on the Supercars circuit - will be joined by close mate Cameron Crick in the #4 Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro for this year's enduro campaign, with the duo to pair up for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 later this year.
The pair have known each other for nearly a decade since racing in the Toyota 86 Series. Hill made a permanent move to Supercars last year and finished his rookie campaign 23rd overall, while Crick is now poised to realise a childhood dream.
"I am really looking forward to having Cam join me for the enduros this year. We have been good mates for many years now and talk almost daily," Hill said.
"We have come through the junior categories together, and to finally be able to team up together is going to be a lot of fun. Cam works harder than anyone I know on his racing. He has loads of talent and is underrated in my opinion.
"There are a few things for him to pick up being his first run in the main game but I know with the guidance of Paul Forgie, our engineer, and with Cam's maturity he will be dialed in when we get racing."
Three ACT dragon boaters will don the green and gold for the national team, the Auroras, at the Asian Championships in October.
Canberra Ice Dragons Mel Louey, Trinity Karavas and Miho Yamazaki were among 80 that sought a spot on the Australian team during a selection camp in Sydney last month.
Louey will be one of two drummers, while Karavas and Yamazaki will be paddlers. It marks Louey's third Asian Championships campaign, and the second for her Canberra-based teammates.
At last year's championships, the women's Australian crew came home with three silver medals, but now gold is on the agenda. The trio will ramp up their weekly training between now and October, and attend camps interstate in the lead-up.
