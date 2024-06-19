Thousands more tickets to Cold Chisel gig to be released as show moves venue

Cold Chisel fans who missed out on tickets to the Canberra show will have another chance on Wednesday afternoon.
Two thousand additional tickets for the Canberra gig will be released at 2pm on Wednesday after the show was moved to Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park.
All tickets currently issued will be automatically transferred to the Stage 88.
The Canberra show will be on Thursday, November 28, as part of the band's 50th anniversary tour, The Big Five-O.
The gig was originally at Patrick White Lawns on the southern banks of Lake Burley Griffin and tickets to it sold out quickly on Tuesday.
Moving it across the lake to Stage 88 will mean more fans can see the show.
Patrick White Lawns can accommodate about 7000 fans, the parkland around Stage 88 can handle about 15,000 punters.
It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for local Cold Chisel fans.
First Canberra was left off the tour.
Then, last week Canberra was added to the tour.
Then the Canberra gig sold out within a matter of hours on Tuesday.
Then this week there was some serious back-room negotiations between the National Capital Authority, promoter Face to Face Touring and the ACT government to get the show moved to a bigger venue.
The NCA said Stage 88 was originally not available for the gig because it would clash with remediation work to get Commonwealth Park back to normal after Floriade finishes in mid-October.
But the ACT government and its gardeners have pledged to finish the Floriade work a week early so the Cold Chisel concert can go ahead.
The NCA will also give in-kind support to the government to get the remediation work done more quickly.
Face to Face Touring said most of the other shows for the tour have also sold out.
Limited tickets are still available for the QUDOS Bank Arena show in Sydney on Wednesday, December 4, but are expected to sell out "very soon".
Tickets are still available for the VAILO 500 in Adelaide on Sunday, November 17.
In addition to The Big Five-0 Tour, Cold Chisel is also releasing 50 Years - The Best Of on Friday, August 23 and it's available on multiple double-vinyl formats, on double-CD and on download and streaming services. The album, like the tour, covers all their classic songs. It also features one new track - You've Got To Move. To pre-order the album, go here.
