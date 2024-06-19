'Ignorance' or 'defiance' as feuding ex-bikie sends Snapchat threats

A former bikie showed a "clear level of animosity" when he posed with guns and threatened a rival in a love feud, later calling the victim "pathetic" for going to police.
Axel Sidaros, 29, stated the victim was "a snitch and a bitch" in a series of threatening Snapchat messages sent in response to a "longstanding feud", which erupted over the two men briefly dating the same woman.
Sidaros, previously a member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang with his current status unknown, was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten to cause serious harm, while three other charges were withdrawn as part of a negotiated plea.
Magistrate Ian Temby sentenced Sidaros to a two-year good behaviour order and handed him a $2000 fine.
Sidaros, who was on parole at the time of his latest crimes, remains in jail and is expected to be released in August 2025.
Mr Temby said Sidaros had exhibited "ignorance" or "defiance" of his parole conditions.
Sidaros had told the author of a psychiatric report the victim was "pathetic" for going to the police and not confronting him directly.
The report states Sidaros' ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions "is questionable at this time".
Mr Temby found the messages displayed "a clear level of animosity" between the two men, and some of the wording "comes from lyrics to a song".
While the magistrate didn't accept the defence's argument that this created a "less menacing and almost ironic quality", he accepted some of the wording was not Sidaros'.
Mr Temby said the victim was in the presence of a police officer when he first saw some of the threatening Snapchats.
"[The victim] put his feelings, it seems, as no higher than uncomfortable, and told police that he could handle it himself," the magistrate stated.
Defence barrister Murugan Thangaraj SC argued, notwithstanding the words, the messages were not "a genuine threat to kill".
"People speak like that, he speaks likes that," Mr Thangaraj told the court.
Mr Thangaraj said Sidaros' family would help him pay a fine.
Court documents state that on October 28, 2023, the victim was away from his home and received a Snapchat video from Sidaros.
It showed Sidaros out the front of the victim's house, taking mail out of the mailbox and attempting to open a glass sliding door.
A month later, the victim received a number of Snapchat messages and videos from Sidaros.
"Canberra get ready for ur first daylight hit glock sideways," one of the messages read.
"I don't care if I get caught the AFP can play this mother f---in tape in court I'll kill you I aint playin hear what I'm sayin homie."
Another message, showed an image of Sidaros holding a black handgun with the caption: "Ant got sent and he's a bitch, [alleged victim's] a snitch and a bitch this big 40s gonna blow off his head".
Sidaros was on parole at the time, after spending about four years behind bars over a shooting and arson attack on another rival.
He and three other masked men attacked former bikie boss Peter Zdravkovic at the victim's Calwell home in 2018.
Sidaros was sent back to jail in January 2023, after police discovered a 10 centimetre knife hanging from his necklace.
However, the former bikie was back on the streets by May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.