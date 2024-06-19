CIT CEO resigns after two years on paid leave during integrity investigation

The stood-down chief executive of the Canberra Institute of Technology Leanne Cover has resigned.
Ms Cover has been on paid leave for nearly two years after the ACT Integrity Commission launched an investigation into nearly $8.5 million worth of contracts awarded to a "complexity and systems thinker".
The CIT issued a media alert to say Ms Cover had resigned as its CEO. Board chair Kate Lundy is expected to speak on Wednesday afternoon.
The Integrity Commission has yet to publicly reveal any findings into the matter.
More than $8.5 million was awarded to companies owned by Patrick Hollingworth over a five-year period to help with organisation transformation. These include Think Garden and Redrouge Nominees.
Ms Cover was "directed, and agreed, to take leave" after the watchdog announced it was investigating the contracts.
This investigation has been ongoing for the past two years.
The first findings from the commission's investigation are expected to be released before the end of the month. The report was distributed to 35 people in November.
Under law, the commission was required to give affected parties a minimum of six weeks to respond. Parties are able to request an extension and some were granted extra time to respond.
Both Ms Cover and interim CIT chief executive Christine Robertson were paid an annual salary of about $373,000.
The ACT's Remuneration Tribunal recently granted the position a pay rise to $383,278.
