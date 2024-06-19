'They have every right to be upset': Raiders vow to atone for home defeats

Danny Levi says Canberra Raiders fans had every right to boo them and it was driving the Green Machine to turn things around this week.
It comes as the Raiders put a focus on stamping out the ill-discipline that crept into their game and they've taken ownership of the issue ahead of their clash against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday.
Fans booed the Raiders off Canberra Stadium at half-time in their loss to North Queensland on the weekend after they went into the break 22-0 down.
While the Raiders managed to win the second half, the damage had already been done.
Raiders hooker Danny Levi said the fans were well within their rights to voice their discontent and it was motivating the team to set things right.
The Raiders have lost their past three games at home - by a combined total of 118-34.
In contrast, they've won their past three games away from Canberra Stadium - all rousing come-from-behind efforts.
Levi warned against relying on their away record and said it was up to them to make it happen against Wests on Sunday.
They'll have to wait until round 18 - against Newcastle on July 7 - to be able to do that on home turf.
"They have every right to be upset. We can't keep coming home and turning out performances like that," Levi said.
"They come out and support us and for us to perform like that - it's not on.
"It's not like we're doing it on purpose, we're trying our arses off, but we do have to dig deep and give one back to them."
Smithies put his hand up for giving away too many penalties in the Cowboys loss.
He said it wasn't good enough and has vowed to atone.
Both he and Levi said discipline had been a focus this week for the Green Machine.
For Smithies that meant taking ownership of his own performance this week against the Tigers.
"Just taking ownership of it," he said when asked how to improve discipline.
"I know I need to be better with my performance and I know the other lads will be feeling the same if they didn't have great performances.
"But we want to fix that up this weekend. The good thing about rugby is you play one week and then you play the week after so we've got to go straight into this Sunday wanting to right the wrongs really."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has remained loyal to the team who lost against the Cowboys, giving them a shot at redemption.
He's made the one change, a forced one, with Zac Woolford coming in for Tom Starling (concussion).
The Raiders will also have second-rower Hudson Young, after he was dropped from the NSW Blues side for Origin II.
Smithies expected the 26-year-old would look to prove a point against the Tigers.
"Obviously he's going to be a bit gutted with missing Origin, but the reaction to that will be massive from him," Smithies said.
"The way he's reacted so far has been good and I'm sure he'll want to take that into the game."
Levi backed Woolford to seamlessly slot into the bench hooker role, having played 38 NRL games for the Green Machine.
Woolford's off-contract and was looking to set himself up in the NRL long-term.
It will be his first NRL game of the season after the Raiders knocked back a potential move to St George Illawarra during the pre-season.
Levi backed Woolford to get the job done, but said he brought a few differences to Starling.
"Tommy's that little nippy runner of the ball and Zac's got that level head and steers the forwards around," Levi said.
"There's definitely a difference, but it's just a little bonus we get to have."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Solomona Faataape 3. Brent Naden, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Fonua Pole, 11. Reuben Porter, 12. Samuela Fainu, 13. Justin Matamua. Interchange: 14. Tallyn Da Silva, 15. Sione Fainu, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Kit Laulilii. Reserves: 18. Heath Mason, 19. Luke Laulilii, 20. Adam Doueihi, 21. Tony Sukkar, 22. Jordan Miller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.