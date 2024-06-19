The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'They have every right to be upset': Raiders vow to atone for home defeats

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
June 19 2024 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Danny Levi says Canberra Raiders fans had every right to boo them and it was driving the Green Machine to turn things around this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.