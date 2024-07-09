6 best Samsung travel tech gadgets you can't go away without in 2024

Galaxy X24 Ultra. Photo supplied.

The mid-year travel season is upon us, and many lucky Australians will be trading cold commutes to the city for warm European nights.

And who could blame them?

ABS reported that the total number of Australian residents returning from overseas in 2023 was 88 per cent of 2019 (pre-COVID) volumes. In other words, Australians still love to travel.

However, if this is your first time abroad since pre-COVID times, it's possible you may not be up to speed with Samsung's latest smart technology that can make your travels that bit easier.

Like me, it's possible you may have been 'living under the rock' of what smart-travel technology actually means, how far it's come and what gadgets are currently on the market.

Smart travel isn't just about tracking your baggage with smart tags and buying a bag with an inbuilt charging port, it's so much more than that.

Designed to optimise the entire travel experience, from maintaining the home while travelling, and making a comfortable return to it, Samsung's smart technology is revolutionising how we manage our homes while we travel.

Powered by Samsung's SmartThings connectivity, it's easier than ever to get connected and integrate your smart devices for travelling.



Galaxy X24 Ultra. Photo supplied.

GALAXY X24 ULTRA

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is designed to help users unleash new levels of creativity and productivity direct from their smartphone.

Not only does it take amazing photos and have all-day battery life [1] to capture every beating moment, but AI features like Live Translate [2] and Interpreter [3] effortlessly help break through language barriers.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra can provide real-time interpretation while you're on a call or even through text messaging - helping make those restaurant reservations more seamless.

And if you're new to SmartThings with Samsung, it's housed on an app that enables you to control your compatible Samsung devices and appliances from the one remote (your smartphone), wherever you are. [4]



Galaxy SmartTag2 Photo supplied.

GALAXY SMART TAG2

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is a 'smart' way to keep track of your valuables and give you peace of mind when you travel. It is also convenient to attach and carry on-the-go, and contains a durable, water-resistant tag (so it won't break if you get caught in a thunderstorm). [5]

Paired with your Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy SmartTag2 can provide real-time location information, almost anywhere you go, making it perfect for keeping track of your bags and other items when travelling. [6]



Portable SSD T9. Photo supplied.

PORTABLE SSD T9

With its stylish and portable design, the Portable SSD T9 is built to offer fast transfer speeds [7] and ample storage for pro-grade content while maintaining a compact, credit-card-sized form factor.

Robust yet lightweight, this external storage device will help keep all your holiday snaps and videos safe.



The Freestyle Portable Projector. Photo supplied.

THE FREESTYLE PORTABLE PROJECTOR

Create an instant big screen experience, wherever you are.

With up to 100 inches [9] of crystal-clear [10] picture quality, an inbuilt 360° speaker [11] and a simple rotating design, The Freestyle Portable Projector is a true lifestyle screen that knows no boundaries.

Neatly housed in a handy-sized design, the versatile projector can be taken on the go for trips away. [12,13]



Family Hub Refrigerator. Photo supplied.

SAMSUNG FAMILY HUB™ REFRIGERATOR



The new Samsung AI Family Hub™ offers Australians a smart way to manage their food.



Using an internal camera [14] and an AI View Inside function, you can monitor the food inside your fridge on your smartphone [15], meaning you know exactly what to buy at the grocery store when you return home from your travels.



The AI camera's AI Vision Inside function can also help identify up to 33 fresh food items in your fridge and help manage a food list [16] to avoid doubling up on groceries you already have when you get back home. [17]

Through Samsung Food [18], you can even get recipe suggestions including those for dietary restrictions and preferences or manage 'use by dates' all through the LCD screen.

Or if you've left someone back at home, leave them a digital message on the fridge to let them know when you'll be back from the airport.



SUMMARY

For many Australians, this year will be the first time that they dust off their passports to travel overseas since pre-COVID times.

For those of you who will be departing from the international terminal this year, remember that preparation is key.

Essential items like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy SmartTag2 can be a lifesaver for helping travellers - from helping to navigate conversations with locals in foreign language speaking countries, to finding bags and other items that get lost.

Indulgences like the Freestyle Portable Projector can add a touch of romance to your holiday (and bring Bridgerton to even the most remote of locations).

However, the pièce de résistance are perhaps the smart appliances you leave behind like the Samsung Family Hub™ Refrigerator. While they remain out of sight, out of mind while abroad, they leave you with one less thing to worry about when you finally do arrive home - safe, sound and organised.

