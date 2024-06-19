Planned home sites more than doubled in next year's release program

The ACT has more than doubled the number of dwelling sites it plans to release in the coming year, with the vast majority earmarked for multi-unit projects.
Land releases will focus on delivering significantly more multi-unit dwellings than detached homes.
More than 89 per cent of the dwelling sites released over the next five years would be for units.
This year's updated indicative land release program reveals the government intends to release land for 5107 residential dwellings in 2024-25.
Just 427 of those dwellings will be detached homes, while 4680 will be in multi-unit sites.
In last year's land release program, the government set out a plan to release 2087 dwellings in 2024-25.
The updated plan includes extra new dwelling sites in Tuggeranong and the Inner North, which were not part of earlier land release plans.
"Residential releases in 2024-25 are primarily in new suburbs, classified as greenfield in line with the 2018 planning strategy, but within our known Canberra boundaries," the plan said.
"Over the five years of the program territory land releases, along with anticipated private development, is expected to see around 65 per cent of new residential development within urban areas as classified in the 2018 planning strategy."
Planning Minister Chris Steel said the government was balancing the need for more housing while maintaining Canberrans' quality of life.
"The district strategies, recently released as part of the ACT's new planning system, help to inform where growth can still occur and, critically, where the ACT government could intervene to facilitate and direct this growth," Mr Steel said.
"Working towards delivering 70 per cent of new housing within our existing urban footprint, we will continue to plan for housing and land release around key precincts, rapid transport corridors and shops close to services."
Land for 40 public housing dwellings in Molonglo has been earmarked for release in the coming financial year, along with sites across the territory for 432 community housing dwellings and 136 affordable homes.
Housing Minister Yvette Berry said the indicative land release program empowered community housing providers to deliver more social and affordable homes.
"This year's ACT Budget prioritises increasing housing supply for all Canberrans, especially those experiencing disadvantage," Ms Berry said.
Molonglo is the fastest-growing district, where the government has forecast "substantial" land releases.
A build-to-rent site in Gungahlin planned for release in 2024-25 will require 15 per cent of the homes to be offered to eligible tenants at less than 75 per cent of market rent.
"The build-to-rent site in Gungahlin town centre east has a yield of around 350 dwellings including a minimum requirement of 52 affordable rental dwellings," the plan said.
The ACT government plans to release land for 21,422 residential sites over the next five years, with just over 10 per cent to be sites for detached housing.
Land release in the new suburb of Kenny, east of Mitchell, is expected to begin in 2026-27.
The plan said district strategies, completed as part of last year's overhaul of the planning system, had identified areas that could change and the indicative land releases were aligned with those strategies.
"Canberra's population is growing quickly. Without strategic planning, the things that make Canberra a great place to live will diminish," the plan said.
The government expects 35 per cent of new dwellings to be built in government greenfield releases, while 34 per cent would be built in private sector infill sites.
Government infill land releases would make up 31 per cent of new residential dwellings, the government has forecast.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government would continue to work with the private sector to deliver "ambitious" housing goals.
"Developments in existing areas on privately owned land will continue to play a role in developing our city," Mr Barr said.
"Canberra is a fantastic place to live which is why we're seeing tremendous population growth projected. This plan aims to provide more housing for Canberrans, where they want to live."
The plan includes 60,000 square metres of future industrial land and 252,475 square metres for commercial release over five years.
"Sites for new ACT government schools and local community facilities are also identified with 340,238 square metres of community and non-urban land programmed for release over the next five years," the plan said.
Three sites for non-government schools will be made available, including one of at least five hectares at Stromlo Reach, which had its planning approvals called in for approval by Planning Minister Chris Steel in February.
"This site is expected to be the first of the three sites to be made available for a non-government school," the government said.
A site suitable for early childhood education and a preschool to year 6 campus has been earmarked for Kenny, while a third site would be released in the third stage of the Molonglo Valley subdivision.
