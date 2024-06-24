Let BDN Lawyers navigate your conveyancing journey in buying and building Advertising Feature

Conveyancing can be quite stressful so let our experienced team guide you through the process. - Richard Baker, Principal Lawyer, BDN Lawyers

BDN Lawyers have the expertise and experience to guide you through buying and building transactions. Pictured, BDN Lawyers Principal Lawyer, Richard Baker. Picture supplied

BDN Lawyers recognise that for most people buying or selling their home is one of the most significant financial and emotional commitments they will experience during their lifetimes.

At BDN, each conveyancing transaction is managed by a lawyer supported by a skilled and professional conveyancing team.

Buying and selling a house is complex and involves far more than simply filling out forms and lodging documents. And where there's complexity, there can also be the risk of costly errors.

BDN recommend the contract be reviewed by a qualified lawyer prior to you attending an auction or signing to purchase a property.

"We also recommend that your building contract or house and land contract be also reviewed by a qualified lawyer before signing," BDN Principal Lawyer Richard Baker said.

"Only a property lawyer is qualified to give you advice on conveyancing laws and your specific contract and negotiate on your behalf to help you modify or amend the contract in any way.

"You may have the best real estate agent who understands the ins and outs of the property market, but they simply aren't qualified to give you any advice on property law."

BDN have the expertise and experience to guide you through the transaction and make sure that your interests are protected.

Many conveyances will have special conditions or legal issues that arise from your property.

Your lawyer can help you manage these. They are also able to recognise where clauses might not be drafted in your favour, or things that aren't standard practice.

Without that expertise, you could find yourself in a difficult position.

Your lawyer will:

check the title and plan of any property that you are looking to buy for easements, caveats and other encumbrances or things that impact the use of the property or your ability to sell the property free and clear;

perform any searches and advise on applications for development that could affect the value of your property or a search of contaminants or noise that have been registered and could affect the contract;

request contract amendments to deal with any issues found in any of the searches;

attend to stamping of the contract for stamp duty purposes;

help you comply with state and territory government requirements;

prepare all documents and attend to settlement

BDN use an online platform called PEXA which provides a streamlined and collaborative property exchange process aimed at creating less paperwork, process times and margin for error.

"Your solicitor will still need to make sure that all the clauses on the sale contract are fulfilled and ensure that the transfer of land and mortgage is executed correctly and electronically registered with the land and title registry office for the relevant state or territory," Richard said.

If you are selling or buying a home interstate, the process becomes even more complicated as the requirements for settlement will be different in different states.





So, if you are selling across the border, it definitely pays to have a property lawyer who understands the legislation on both sides!

Only a lawyer can ensure that the contract is legal under applicable conveyancing laws, correct according to the terms you have agreed with the other party and fair and equitable to you as well.