Why travelling abroad can be the ultimate journey of discovery

My debut novel, The Changing Room, channels the idea of travel being a form of ID tripping. Only reality is a frequent intruder when the novel's main protagonist, Rachel, steps away from the safety of the world she knows, in search of dreams much further afield. Memories of her dad's work as an Egyptologist, among other influences, see her travel from Sydney to London and to the Middle East, where she is suspected of succumbing to a mysterious mental health illness known as Jerusalem syndrome.