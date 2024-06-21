The Canberra Times
Why travelling abroad can be the ultimate journey of discovery

By Belinda Cranston
June 22 2024 - 5:00am
One of my mother's passports has "British Passport" stamped on the cover, even though she was born in Australia, has no British ancestors and married a New Zealander. Beneath the words "British Passport" is the Coat of Arms of Australia, followed by "Commonwealth of Australia" in a much smaller font.

