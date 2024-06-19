The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Dutton's nuclear gamble may backfire

By The Canberra Times
June 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are real fears the LNP's nuclear policy would mean using coal for longer. Picture by The Newcastle Herald
There are real fears the LNP's nuclear policy would mean using coal for longer. Picture by The Newcastle Herald

With an election expected to be held in the next 12 months Australians won't be waiting long to find out if Peter Dutton's moving paean on the power of the atom was a "come to Jesus moment" for the electorate or the Coalition's suicide note.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.