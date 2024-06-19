'It's getting frustrating': Canberra boss rejects criticism, reveals rebuild plan

Canberra United boss Samantha Farrow is on a mission to make the team great again, rejecting criticism of player departures and revealing she will spend the entire $600,000 salary cap for next season.
But Farrow conceded the 2024-25 campaign will likely be the team's last under the Capital Football banner - irrespective of an A-League consortium's Canberra plans - due to the financial pressure it is putting on the organisation.
The future of Canberra United has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months and the uncertainty prompted a fan group to raise more than $84,000 to help Capital Football cover costs of the team.
Tension continues to linger despite membership numbers doubling last season off the back of the Matildas' success and crowd numbers jumping to record averages.
Speaking to The Canberra Times to clear the air, Farrow called for critics to give her time to put an appropriate structure in place and dismissed suggestions a trio of star players had left because their monetary demands were not met.
Sasha Grove, Nicki Flannery and Chloe Lincoln have all signed with rival A-League Women's teams, while Michelle Heyman is off contract and Capital Football is in the process of appointing a coach.
"In terms of their financial requests, we met what they asked for. Two of those three players verbally accepted our offer," Farrow said.
"It is disappointing they have chosen to go elsewhere ... Sasha and Chloe wanted a year out of home before looking overseas, Nicki wanted a multi-year deal. I can't argue with those reasons."
Farrow started in the dual Capital Football-Canberra United chief executive role in February. She is the fourth person to take on the role in three years. Capital Football is the only participation federation to operate a professional men's or women's franchise.
"Let me be clear, I want this to be a successful product. I'm doing everything in my power to get us to that point to hand it over and it be successful, I'm not coming into this season to be a participant," she said.
"I realise we've lost three very good players, but every season players move. We don't want to rebuild, we'll find players and we'll get going.
"I've budgeted for the full salary cap to be spent. I'm not offering basic contracts to players that are worth more. The comments about low balling players ... that was not the case."
Heyman's contract, if accepted, will sit outside the salary cap in a marquee player position. The most prolific goal-scorer in A-League Women's history wants to delay her negotiations until after her Olympic campaign with the Matildas, but it's understood other clubs - both A-League rivals and overseas teams - have shown interest in securing her services.
"The conversation [with Heyman] has been 'what will it take for you to stay'. We've gone back and forth, but I'm very clear on what she requires," Farrow said.
Capital Football is only offering players one-year contracts, which may impact the team's ability to attract key recruits.
A successful A-League bid would honour any longer-term deals when it takes on the Canberra United operations. But given the A-League Men's team has not materialised 15 months after the announcement, Capital Football is treading cautiously given it is unlikely to operate the team beyond next season.
Capital Football reported a $350,000 loss at its annual general meeting earlier this month. It attributed most of that to Canberra United operating costs.
The team costs about $1.2 million to run each season and the ACT government have offered an additional $200,000 in funding for the 2024-25 campaign.
Asked if Capital Football would make a long-term commitment to running Canberra United, Farrow said: "not unless I can turn this team around and make it profitable in 12 months.
"We can't continue to keep losing [Capital Football participants'] money year after year without some sort of plan to rectify that and make it cost neutral.
"I think that's fair given we are a member federation. I entered the fight for this year because I am under the impression this [A-League Men's] consortium will be coming in."
Farrow confirmed the consortium tabled a proposal to operate the team this year. She said Capital Football would have still footed the bill for the team under the new deal. After weeks of negotiations and cost analysis, Capital Football decided to operate Canberra United independently.
The club launched an expression of interest process to start the search for a coach. Farrow has also been speaking to players and agents to bolster the squad after key departures.
Capital Football did not spend the entire salary cap last season, but Farrow has her eyes on potential recruits to add experience.
"We need to recruit, I don't think anybody would be surprised by that," Farrow said. "I've had some interesting conversations with interested parties. I'm looking forward to seeing how we go.
"At the moment we've had a couple of internationals who have indicated interest, but we'll wait for the coach."
There is lingering tension with the group of fans who have raised $84,000. The "Save Canberra United" group has changed its name to "Canberra Women's Football" and has expressed frustration at player departures and a lack of information.
But Farrow said she had received an unattributed email, and is still waiting for the group to provide her with a list of those on the "Save Canberra United" committee.
The group used the Canberra United logo and name without approval from Capital Football, but Farrow is keen to work with them for the betterment of women's football.
"There's no agreement in place, despite us asking for that for months," Farrow said. "If they want it associated with player wages, that's not a problem. But I've already budgeted to use the full $600,000 salary cap anyway.
"I thought we had cleared the air quite well. My focus right now is coach and players. I'm not in fundraising mode yet ... I'm a bit frustrated because I rang [organiser Sue Read] after the first anonymous email to say I wasn't going to respond to that.
"I haven't budgeted for their money. We want to work with them ... to say we're not being transparent, I'm getting rather frustrated.
"We've got to keep momentum. To Save Canberra United, I do want to work with them. I just need to get the team together so we've got a product.
"If we can make this successful, and we're competitive ... We need to look at what's sustainable. The government gave us a $200,000 life jacket this year. I'm working hard on additional sponsors, we want this to work. It just needs time."
