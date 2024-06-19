The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's getting frustrating': Canberra boss rejects criticism, reveals rebuild plan

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
June 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra United boss Samantha Farrow is on a mission to make the team great again, rejecting criticism of player departures and revealing she will spend the entire $600,000 salary cap for next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.