Serial family violence abuser jailed and fined for 'uppercut' attack

A serial family violence abuser will spend at least 10 months behind bars after multiple violent attacks on his ex-partner.
The man, who was 37 years old when sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court earlier this month, is not named to protect his victim's identity.
He was previously found guilty in hearings of two counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
In sentencing remarks published on Wednesday, magistrate Ian Temby described the offender's conduct as threatening and aggressive before handing him a 20-month jail sentence and a 10-month non-parole period.
The abuser was also fined $2700.
"He used violence to intimidate the complainant. It caused her fear," Mr Temby said about a July 2023 incident.
The magistrate found on that day the man and the victim were in a verbal argument before he threw something and hit her in the back.
As the argument continued, the offender "was throwing his hands around and acting in a threatening manner" with six children also in the house.
He pushed the woman and then gave her "two uppercuts to her left eye". A neighbour saw the fleeing victim crying and described her swollen eye to police as "a corker of a lump".
The man breached good behaviour orders with the home assault. His lengthy criminal history involves an assault charge against the same woman, as well as other assaults and a stalking offence.
He was also sentenced for attacking the same victim in February of this year, when the woman tried to walk away from his aggressive behaviour at her home.
The offender followed her into the backyard and attacked her despite her "crouching down in a defensive posture". He punched her multiple times in the back of the head and the forehead.
He completed his attack by stomping on the woman, pushing her into the concrete.
The man's sentence was backdated to factor in the more than two months he had already spent in custody.
He will be eligible for parole in January 2025.
