PM&C staff in awkward encounter with Cheng Lei at the Canberra Hyatt

Public servants working at Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit on Monday have been caught in the crossfire of tensions between Chinese officials and Sky News host Cheng Lei.
The Chinese-born Australian journalist, who spent three years in a Chinese jail for accidentally breaking a state media release embargo by a few minutes, was released in October following advocacy by Australia.
An attempt by Chinese officials to block Ms Cheng's view of the cameras at Mr Li's earlier media event with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inside Parliament House prompted outrage from the Coalition and a stern, if delayed, reprimand from the Prime Minister.
On Wednesday, Ms Cheng alleged that Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet staffers had stopped her from entering the Hyatt Canberra where Mr Li was meeting Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on Monday afternoon.
It is understood that the staffers are mortified over the incident, in which Ms Cheng said she overheard Chinese officials stating: "This is our turf, we can veto it".
Ms Cheng told the PM&C staff, who had received praise for intervening on her behalf in Parliament House earlier that day, that she was registered to attend. But she was not on the list.
It is understood that, unlike the earlier event in Parliament House, only photographers and camera crew were allowed into the Hyatt in what is called in the media industry a "pic fac".
