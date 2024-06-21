The Canberra Times
Is AI going to take your job? It's coming for mine, apparently

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 22 2024 - 5:30am
I was horrified this week to read that Australians are comfortable with artificial intelligence putting out sports results and lifestyle content - because that's all I've pretty much done in my 30 year career.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

