'Fool's gold': The major challenge facing the Capitals in free agency

Paul Goriss admits "it's fool's gold to think we're going to be a championship contender" at the click of a finger as the magnitude of a rebuild dawns on the Canberra Capitals.
But Goriss - the two-time championship-winning coach who signed a deal to return just as the WNBL's free agency window opened - is adamant the Capitals will put a competitive team on the floor.
Capitals star Jade Melbourne is one of the hottest prospects on the open market and Goriss is desperate to keep the 21-year-old as rival clubs come knocking.
Melbourne looms as the first domino Goriss needs to fall after conceding his late appointment has put Canberra behind the eight ball with other teams already moving to lock down marquee talent.
Marianna Tolo has been linked with a move to Bendigo after her partner, Dan Jackson, was unveiled as the Spirit's new general manager, while former Capitals star Keely Froling has just signed a new deal with newcomers Geelong United.
Goriss - still in the midst of a WNBA campaign as an Atlanta Dream assistant coach - is working around the clock to build a new roster as Canberra look to bounce back from consecutive wooden spoons.
"Obviously the time difference doesn't work in my favour but I'm just doing whatever it takes to get the right people," Goriss said.
"I'm being very clear about where the program wants to head and is heading, and what my philosophy is as a coach. I'm being very meticulous about the kind of people I'm talking to rather than just going crazy in free agency and throwing out contracts everywhere.
"We could have got some other free agents that would have been keen to come to Canberra but have since signed with their teams because of my late appointment to the Caps.
"I'm still confident we'll get a group together, but we could have got some other key signings along the way. It is what it is, we've just got to go with who is available."
Melbourne looms as the biggest piece of the puzzle for Goriss, who enters the free agency period with just Nicole Munger and Jayda Clark on his roster.
"We've got to get Jade done, there's no ifs, ands or buts about that," Goriss said.
"She is the Capitals right now, she is the franchise player, she's the face of the Capitals. We're working overtime to get that deal done.
"I'm confident we can get it done, but obviously until the pen is put to paper, anything can happen. I've had some great conversations with Jade about the program, about our playing style, about where she fits."
