This Kingston Foreshore renovators' delight is not what you'd expect

The ultimate renovators' delight has been uncovered at the Kingston Foreshore - but it's not some real estate bargain.
It's The Renovation Shop, the latest venture by Canberra newcomer Georgina Downey, who is well-known in Hobart for her original business, the Fragments renovation shop, a warehouse of products for renovating and decorating period homes.
Georgina is still running Fragments but has moved to Canberra to be closer to her daughter Eliza who is studying law at the Australian National University.
And she's loving the change.
"I can't get over the sunshine in winter. I think I'm addicted to the sunshine," she said, with a laugh.
The move has also led to her opening a new enterprise, The Renovation Shop, in among the cafes and restaurants of the Kingston Foreshore.
The showroom, on Eastlake Parade, is right behind the Lakeside Gurkhas restaurant and the Local Press Cafe.
"I go to Local Press each morning for coffee," she said.
"It's so lovely sitting by the water when the sun is shining, even if it's cold."
Georgina sources local and European-made products including brass light fittings and tapware manufactured and finished by hand in South Australia, English fireclay sinks, solid timber doors, French wallpaper and lighting and tapware from Italy.
Georgina has had Fragments in Hobart for 16 years but the business has existed in the Tasmanian capital for 40 years.
She has helped hundreds of home owners with their renovations and new builds, including restoration work on some of Australia's earliest homes and converted buildings, one of which was featured on ABC's Restoration Australia.
"The business I have in Hobart is very well-known," she said.
"I have access to an enormous number of products, really, because of the business I have in Hobart. I have long established relationships with suppliers, which is fantastic."
As well as working with the owners of some of Canberra's older homes, she hopes to get out in the region, a treasure trove of heritage properties, from Yass to Goulburn to Braidwood and Cooma.
"Obviously in Hobart, and Tasmania generally, there are lots of old houses. We have customers in Hobart who might have houses that are 200 years old," she said.
But Georgina says there is also a market in Canberra for period details in new homes and commercial spaces. She also sources contemporary designs.
"Canberra has a thriving property sector in both new builds and renovations," she said.
"Given the level of investment here, I saw a gap in the market for home owners and hospitality businesses wanting access to premium lighting, beautiful hardware and designer bathroom fittings like Italian tapware and English handcrafted sinks."
