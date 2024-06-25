The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

After unwanted headlines, Mussillon lets Courgette's food do the talking

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the reviewing team heads off to a restaurant for a meal, we're not thinking about what the chef does in his spare time. Does it really make any difference to what ends up on the plate?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.