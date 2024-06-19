Major delays as crash sends one car on its side at Royalla

A two-car collision at Royalla has caused major delays and disruption to traffic on Wednesday evening, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
No significant injuries have been reported but one car was on its side at the intersection of Old Cooma Road and the Monaro Highway.
The crash, which occurred around 4.45pm, partially blocked both roads.
However, recovering and removing the cars will require the intersection to be fully closed for around half an hour, the Emergency Services Agency reported around 5pm.
They advised motorists to seek alternative routes if possible.
ACT Ambulance, Fire and Rescue and police were all in attendance.
