The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 'hidden' camera yielding the ACT govt $1 million a month

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 23 2024 - 7:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One "hidden" camera on Gungahlin Drive is netting the ACT government around $1 million in traffic fines per month and is set to generate even more from August when those fined will be checked for valid registration and third party insurance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.