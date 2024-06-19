The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tobacco road turns vapour trail: police seize 11,000 vapes on Hume Highway

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 20 2024 - 11:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After seizing more than $1.2 million in illegal tobacco products transported on the Hume Highway recently, an intensive police road safety operation this week has now turned up thousands of illegal vapes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.